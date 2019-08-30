Stegall: Montreal has to be optimistic Als can 'do some special things' in playoffs

Two days after being released by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, wide receiver Chris Matthews has signed with the Montreal Alouettes.

The team announced the deal Friday.

Matthews signed a three-year deal with the Blue Bombers ahead of the season, but was released after recording 12 receptions for 180 yards and one touchdown in six games.