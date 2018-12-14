TORONTO – The Toronto Argonauts have extended the contracts of national defensive back Matt Webster through 2020, national long snapper Jake Reinhart through 2020, national linebacker Mathieu Loiselle through 2019 and international defensive back Caleb Ham through 2020.

Webster, 26, originally signed with the Arognauts as a free agent in February of 2017.

Over two seasons in Toronto, the product of Queen's University amassed 16 defensive tackles, 15 special teams tackles and one forced fumble in 32 games.

Webster was drafted in the fifth round of the 2014 CFL Draft by Saskatchewan and spent three seasons in Regina