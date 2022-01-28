de Vries victorious as Mercedes-EQ take 1-2 for the Season 8 opener in Diriyah

Reigning champion Nyck de Vries led home a Mercedes-EQ one-two in the opening round of the 2021/22 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, with Stoffel Vandoorne second and Jake Dennis (Avalanche Andretti) third.

De Vries sealed his first victory in Formula E here last year and took advantage of an uncharacteristic Vandoorne slip-up to double up, with the Belgian missing his second jump through the ATTACK MODE activation loop. The pair were dominant from there, winding up eight seconds clear of Dennis.

Jaguar TCS Racing's Sam Bird crossed the line a fighting fourth, with Andre Lotterer (Porsche) looking strong early on - particularly in a fiesty duel with Dennis - but eventually slipped down from a provisional podium position as his usable energy became ever more marginal as the race drew on.

Lucas di Grassi finished fifth on debut for ROKiT Venturi Racing just ahead of teammate Edoardo Mortara and Nick Cassidy - the Envision Racing man also taking the point for TAG Heuer Fastest Lap.

DS TECHEETAH's Jean-Eric Vergne followed in eighth, pipping rookie Oliver Askew who'll be happy with his first effort in the series and points on the board - no mean feat. Jaguar's Mitch Evans rounded out the points-paying positions.

De Vries heads the way in the Drivers' World Championship from Vandoorne, with Mercedes-EQ heading the Teams' running.

Round 2 follows at 11:30 am ET on TSN2 live from Diriyah.