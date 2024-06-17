The journey is the reward for Georgia, but that doesn't mean they're satisfied with simply making up a number at Euro 2024.

The Cinderella story of the tournament makes their debut on Tuesday against the heavily favoured Turkiye in Group F action from Dortmund.

Georgia reached their first ever Euro on the back of a thrilling win over Greece on penalties in March. Managed by former Bayern Munich and France right-back Willy Sagnol, the Georgia roster is filled with players who ply their trades in some of the world's biggest leagues, including midfielder Zuriko Davitashvili of Bordeaux, Metz forward Georges Mikautadze and their star man, Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. The future of the 23-year-old Kvaratskhelia is one of the more interesting storylines to monitor going forward at the Euro.

A Scudetto winner with Napoli in 2023, the player and team have now been drawn into a very public dispute about where he will play next season. Both the Kvaratskhelia's agent and father have said that he intends to leave the club, but Napoli isn't budging and has reportedly rejected a massive offer from Paris Saint-Germain. Kvaratskhelia insists his club football will not be a distraction ahead of this momentous occasion for Georgian football.

Sagnol knows his team is a big underdog, but says they're not going to play like one.

"Turkiye are a big team with extraordinary players that, for the most part, play for big clubs," Sagnol said. "So it will be very tough for us, but all I will say is that it will also be tough for Turkiye."

In the other dugout is a manager who also played in a Euro in the former of Vincenzo Montella. The former Roma striker was a member of the Azzurri team that finished as runner-up to France at Euro 2000 in a thrilling extra-time final. After managing at the club level for several seasons with stints at Sampdoria, Milan and Sevilla, Montella took over the Turkiye national side last fall.

Even with injuries removing players like Fenerbahce defender Caglar Soyuncu and forward Cengiz Under and Rangers left-back Ridvan Yilmaz from the equation, Montella likes the squad he's brought with him to Germany.

"We want to make our fans proud and play with passion and courage," Montella said. "We have a nice mix of young, talented players and guys like [Inter midfielder Hakan] Calhanoglu, who are experienced role models, so we have a chance. We have some big absentees because of injuries but we have to focus and have faith in the people we have here with us. We didn't get through the group stage in our last two tournaments, so we really need to start taking points and winning matches from the start."

The Euro will give fans their first look at Real Madrid starlet Arda Guler in his first international tournament. The 19-year-old midfielder arrived from Fenerbahce last summer and made his mark on the Los Blancos first team, scoring six times in 10 La Liga appearances since making his debut in January. Guler has a goal in seven senior appearances for Turkiye.

Georgia is 1-1-3 all-time against Turkey in friendlies and World Cup qualifying, but the two nations have not faced off since 2012.

POTENTIAL TURKIYE XI (4-2-3-1): Mert Gunok; Kaan Ayhan, Merit Demiral, Abdulkerim Bardakci, Ferdi Kadioglu; Hakan Calhanoglu, Orkun Kokcu; Yunus Akgun, Yusuy Yazici, Kenan Yildiz; Baris Alper Yilmaz

POTENTIAL GEORGIA XI (5-3-2): Giorgi Mamardashvili; Solomon Kverkvelia, Guram Kashia, Lasha Dvali, Otar Kakabadze, Levan Shengelia; Giorgi Kochorashvili, Nika Kvekveskiri, Giorgi Chakvetadze; Georges Mikautadze, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia