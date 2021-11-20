WINNIPEG — Declan Chisholm scored twice, and Kristian Reichel got the game-winner at 19:02 of the third period, and the Manitoba Moose beat Milwaukee 4-3 in the American Hockey League on Friday.

It was Manitoba's second win over the Admirals in as many nights.

Austin Poganski had the Moose's other goal.

Cody Glass, Graham Knott and Egor Afanasyev scored for the Admirals, who trailed 3-0 before reeling off three consecutive goals to tie the game.

Arvid Holm stopped 23 shots in the win, while Milwaukee netminder Connor Ingram made 32 saves.

Manitoba, fourth in the Western Conference, improved to 9-5-1-0 with the win. The Admirals, 13th in the West, fell to 3-9-1-0.

The Moose host Texas in two games next weekend.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 20, 2021.