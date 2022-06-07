Do Deebo and Jimmy G still have a future with the 49ers?

Star wide receiver Deebo Samuel is expected to attend San Francisco 49ers mini camp beginning on Tuesday, reports the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

This comes after the All-Pro told ESPN in April he had asked to be traded and then skipped OTAs last month.

Source: #49ers star WR Deebo Samuel is expected to attend mini camp starting today. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 7, 2022

According to multiple reports, the 26-year-old refused to engage the Niners on a potential contract extension. Samuel is entering the final year of his rookie deal and carries a cap hit of just under $5 million for 2022.

A three-year veteran, Samuel starred last season, catching 77 passes for 1,405 yards and six touchdowns while also adding 365 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground.

In three playoff games, Samuel tallied and additional 154 yards receiving and 137 yards on the ground with two total touchdowns.

The Inman, S.C., native was selected in the second round (No. 36 overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft.