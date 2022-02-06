8m ago
Defending Olympic champ Shiffrin out of giant slalom
The Canadian Press
BEIJING (AP) — Defending Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin missed a gate early in the first run of the giant slalom at the Beijing Games on Monday and was disqualified from the event.
Coming around a left-turn gate, she lost her ski's edge and fell on her side.
The 26-year-old American was trying to become the first Alpine ski racer from the country to win three Olympic golds.
AP Sports Writer Daniella Matar and AP National Writer Howard Fendrich contributed to this report.
