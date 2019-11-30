LONDON — Dele Alli kept up his impressive form under new Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho by scoring twice in a 3-2 win over Bournemouth in the English Premier League on Saturday.

It’s three straight wins — two in the league and one in the Champions League — for Mourinho since taking over from Mauricio Pochettino last week and much of that is down to Alli.

The midfielder, whose poor form and injuries over the last few months saw him dropped from the England squad, has rediscovered his star quality since Mourinho arrived. He scored in each half against Bournemouth to give Tottenham a 2-0 lead.

It took Alli’s goal tally under Mourinho to three, along with two assists.

Moussa Sissoko added the third goal, his first in more than two years, before Tottenham showed some defensive frailties that Mourinho hasn’t been able to cut out.

Substitute Harry Wilson scored twice to skew the scoreline and give Bournemouth hope of an unlikely comeback. Spurs were not to be denied, though, and back-to-back league wins — for the first time since April — lifted them to fifth place. They were 14th when Mourinho took over.

Tottenham is just six points behind fourth-placed Chelsea and still has to play its London rival twice.

Bournemouth's slide down the table continues, with Eddie Howe’s side having just one win from its last eight games.

Mourinho invited to Tottenham’s pre-match meal the ball-boy whose quick thinking at a throw-in helped set up the team’s second goal in its come-from-behind 4-2 win over Olympiakos in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Callum Hynes also received a fist-bump from Mourinho after Alli scored his first goal.

___

