Veteran defensive back Delvin Breaux will return to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats lineup Friday against the Edmonton Eskimos after missing the last seven games due to injury.

Breaux is listed as the starter at cornerback on the Tiger-Cats' depth chart for Week 17, pushing Jumal Rolle, who is third in the CFL with five interceptions, to a backup role.

In seven games for the Ticats this season, the 29-year-old Breaux has 23 tackles.

In other Ticats lineup news, Tunde Adeleke returns to the starting spot at safety over Mike Daly, per the team's depth chart.