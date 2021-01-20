Lalji: Harris, Bighill take pay cuts to stay with Blue Bombers

VANCOUVER — The B.C. Lions have signed offensive lineman Joel Figueroa to a contract extension.

The six-foot-six, 320-pound Figueroa started 34 games — primarily at left tackle — with the Lions over the 2018 and 2019 seasons and was named the team’s nominee for CFL most outstanding lineman both years.

Figueroa previously spent two seasons (2016-17) with the Edmonton Football Team, appearing in 33 games and making the switch to left tackle early in 2017.

He first broke into the CFL in 2013 with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats where he played three seasons and helped the team reach the Grey Cup on two occasions.

Before joining the Ticats, Figueroa played five seasons with his hometown Miami Hurricanes in the college ranks.

TWO ROUGHRIDERS OPT BACK INTO CONTRACTS

REGINA — American wide receiver Demarcus Ayers and defensive back Christian Campbell have opted back into their contracts with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Ayers comes to the Roughriders after three seasons in the NFL with Chicago, New England and Pittsburgh.

The University of Houston product was a seventh-round pick by Pittsburgh in 2016.

Campbell was a sixth-round pick by Arizona in 2018. He spent parts of two seasons in the NFL with Arizona, New Orleans and San Francisco.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 20, 2021.