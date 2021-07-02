13m ago
Shapovalov beats Murray, advances to fourth round at Wimbledon
For the first time in his career, Denis Shapovalov is off the fourth round at Wimbledon. The Canadian beat Andy Murray 6-2, 6-4, 6-2 in the third round to punch his ticket to the Round of 16.
TSN.ca Staff
For the first time in his career, Denis Shapovalov is off the fourth round at Wimbledon.
The Canadian beat Andy Murray 6-2, 6-4, 6-2 in the third round to punch his ticket to the Round of 16.
Shapovalov will take on Roberto Bautista Agut with a spot in the quarter finals on the line on Sunday.
Shapovalov's best finish at a major came at the 2020 US Open when he made the quarter finals before being eliminated by Pablo Carreño Busta.
More to come.