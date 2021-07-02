For the first time in his career, Denis Shapovalov is off the fourth round at Wimbledon.

The Canadian beat Andy Murray 6-2, 6-4, 6-2 in the third round to punch his ticket to the Round of 16.

Shapovalov will take on Roberto Bautista Agut with a spot in the quarter finals on the line on Sunday.

Shapovalov's best finish at a major came at the 2020 US Open when he made the quarter finals before being eliminated by Pablo Carreño Busta.

More to come.