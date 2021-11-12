1h ago
Shapovalov defeats Auger-Aliassime to return to Stockholm Open final
Denis Shapovalov defeated Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-4, 7-5 in an all-Canadian semifinal to advance to the championship of the Stockholm Open on Friday. Shapovalov, the tournament's defending champion, will face American Tommy Paul in the final.
TSN.ca Staff
Denis Shapovalov defeated Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-4, 7-5 in an all-Canadian semifinal to advance to the championship of the Stockholm Open on Friday.
Shapovalov, the tournament's defending champion, will face American Tommy Paul in the final.
The 22-year-old Canadian defeated Filip Krajinovic in the 2019 Stockholm Open final to capture his first ATP Tour singles title.