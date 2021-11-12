Shapovalov defeats Auger-Aliassime to return to Stockholm Open final

Denis Shapovalov defeated Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-4, 7-5 in an all-Canadian semifinal to advance to the championship of the Stockholm Open on Friday.

Shapovalov, the tournament's defending champion, will face American Tommy Paul in the final.

The 22-year-old Canadian defeated Filip Krajinovic in the 2019 Stockholm Open final to capture his first ATP Tour singles title.