PARIS — Denis Shapovalov is the lone Canadian male heading to the second round of the French Open.

The No. 9 seed from Richmond Hill, Ont., beat French veteran Gilles Simon 6-2, 7-5, 5-7, 6-3 on Tuesday at the clay-court Grand Slam.

Vancouver's Vasek Pospisil lost 6-3, 6-1, 6-3 to No. 7 seed Matteo Berrettini of Italy earlier Tuesday, while Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime and Toronto's Steven Diez dropped first-round matches on Monday.

While Shapovalov prefers hard courts, he is coming off a run to the semifinals of the ATP Masters 1000 Italian Open clay-court event, vaulting the Canadian into the top 10 for the first time in his career.

Earlier this month, Shapovalov, 21, advanced to the quarterfinals at the U.S. Open.

Shapovalov will face world No. 101 Roberto Carballes Baena of Spain in the second round of the French Open.

Pospisil, meanwhile, is now 0-7 lifetime in singles play at the French Open.

The Vancouver player advanced to the round of 16 at this year's U.S. Open.

In the women's draw, Eugenie Bouchard of Westmount, Que., and Leylah Annie Fernandez of Laval, Que., have advanced to the second round.

Bouchard faces Australia's Daria Gavrilova on Wednesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 29, 2020.