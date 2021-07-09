Denis Shapovalov's run at the All England Club has come to an end.

The Canadian fell in straight sets to Novak Djokovic 6-7, 5-7, 5-7 in the Wimbledon semifinals on Friday.

Shapovalov, 22, was playing in the semifinals at a Grand Slam event for the first time in his career.

The Canadian had his chances throughout the match, forcing 11 break points. Djokovic, however, surrendered just one of those chances, and was big when he needed to be.

The world No. 1 won a first set tiebreaker 7-3 and forced three breaks of serve the during the match.

Djokovic advances to Sunday, where he will look to take claim his 20th Grand Slam title, as he takes on Matteo Berrettini of Italy.

More to come.