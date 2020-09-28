Shapovalov, Pospisil to see action Tuesday at French Open on TSN

Two more Canadians will take the court at Roland Garros to begin play at the 2020 French Open on Tuesday as both Denis Shapovalov and Vasek Pospisil are scheduled for first-round action on TSN and TSN Direct.

Pospisil is set to begin play on Court Suzanne Lenglen on Tuesday when he meets No. 7 Matteo Berrettini at 5 a.m. ET/2 a.m. PT on TSN1.

The 30-year-old advanced to the fourth round of the 2020 US Open earlier this month, earning victories over fellow Canadian Milos Raonic as well as Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut before he fell to Alex de Minaur.

Pospisil has never made it out of the first round at Roland Garros. His most recent appearance was in 2018, when he dropped the opening match to Marton Fucsovics.

This will be the first meeting between the two players.

No. 9 Shapovalov is also scheduled to get his French Open tournament underway on Tuesday as he faces Frenchman Gilles Simon on Philippe-Chatrier at approximately 10:30 a.m. ET/7:30 a.m. PT on TSN4.

Shapovalov advanced to the quarter-finals of the recently completed US Open, where he lost a five-set thriller to Pablo Carreno Busta.

The 21-year-old is the first Canadian to reach the quarter-finals of men's singles at the US Open.

Prior to arriving at Roland Garros, Shapovalov played in the Italian Open, advancing to the semifinals before bowing out at the hands of Diego Schwartzman. His final four appearance in Rome was enough to vault him into the top 10 of the ATP World Rankings.

Shapovalov and Simon have met one prior time, with the Canadian earning a victory at the 2019 Paris Masters tournament when his 35-year-old opponent was forced out of the match with a groin injury after four games.

No. 1 Novak Djokovic, No. 2 Karolina Pliskova and No. 29 Sloane Stephens will also see action at the French Open on Tuesday.

TSN’s full broadcast schedule for Day 3 of the 2020 French Open can be found here.