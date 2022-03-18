Broncos agree to terms with LB Singleton on one-year, $1.1M deal

The Denver Broncos have agreed to terms with linebacker Alex Singleton on a one-year, $1.1M deal plus incentives, according to James Palmer and Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network.

#Broncos deal for LB Alex Singleton: $1.1 million fully guaranteed with another $750k in playing time incentives. The #Eagles’ leading tackler in each of the past two seasons heads to Denver, as @JamesPalmerTV just told you. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 18, 2022

Singleton, 28, spent the last three seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles and led the team in tackles in 2020 (114) and 2021 (130).

The Eagles elected not to tender him a contract in the offseason, making him an unrestricted free agent.

Singleton has 249 tackles and two interceptions in his 42 career game career, all with the Eagles.

The Thousand Oaks, California native appeared in 54 games for the Calgary Stampeders from 2016-18.