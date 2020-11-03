The Denver Broncos announced on Tuesday that general manager John Elway and team president and CEO Joe Ellis have tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Neither man was present at team facilities on Tuesday morning, as NFL team facilities are closed on U.S. Election Day.

"Other than mild symptoms, both Joe and John are doing well," the team said in a statement. "They will continue to work from home in self-isolation and participate in virtual meetings while their health is monitored. Based on a review of contact tracing data with the league, we are confident these cases originated independently outside team facilities. There were minimal close contacts identified for each (no players or coaches), and those individuals have been notified."

The team says it will continue to consult with the league on its next steps.

"Our organization will remain in communication with the NFL, making all decisions in consultation with the league and based on guidance from medical experts," the team said.

The Broncos (3-4) sit third in the AFC West and are coming off of a 31-30 win over the Los Angeles Chargers this past Sunday. They visit the Atlanta Falcons (2-6) this Sunday afternoon.