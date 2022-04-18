The Cleveland Browns are signing Pro-Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward to a five-year, $100.5 million contract extension, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The deal incldues $71.25 million guaranteed.

At the age of 24, Ward becomes the highest paid cornerback in NFL history.

Drafted No. 4 overall in 2018, Ward is a two-time Pro-Bowler and has played four seasons with the Browns. He started all 15 games he played in last season, recording three interceptions, 0.5 sacks and 43 combined tackles.

The Macedonia, Ohio, native played his college ball at Ohio State. 