Elks sign former All-Star Moncrief
Former CFL All-Star linebacker Derrick Moncrief has signed a contract with the Edmonton Elks, according to TSN's Farhan Lalji.
The 28-year-old spent three seasons with the Saskatchewan Roughriders from 2017 to 2019, earning an All-Star nod in 2019 after recording 69 tackles with four sacks and three interceptions.
Moncrief, a native of Prattville, Alabama, who played his college ball at Oklahoma State, spent time on the Los Angeles Rams' practice squad in 2020.