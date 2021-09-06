Former CFL All-Star linebacker Derrick Moncrief has signed a contract with the Edmonton Elks, according to TSN's Farhan Lalji.

Proverbs 19:21

Many are the plans in a person’s heart, but it is the LORD’s purpose that prevails.



First off, major S/O to God and my support system.

Adversity is going to come in this life, but it’s all about how you respond to the situations. @elks🟢🟡🦌🏆#GTD⛰#TheReturn pic.twitter.com/v0BaKNK2ZR — derrick moncrief (@hotboy_shoemane) September 6, 2021

The 28-year-old spent three seasons with the Saskatchewan Roughriders from 2017 to 2019, earning an All-Star nod in 2019 after recording 69 tackles with four sacks and three interceptions.

Moncrief, a native of Prattville, Alabama, who played his college ball at Oklahoma State, spent time on the Los Angeles Rams' practice squad in 2020.