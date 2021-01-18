Clark on Watson's cryptic tweet: Deshaun is fed up and wants out

As the Deshaun Watson trade rumours only grow louder in Houston, many Texans fans were planning a march to NRG Stadium in support of their franchise quarterback.

But Watson isn't thrilled with the idea.

I’m hearing there is a march planned on my behalf in Houston today. Although I am humbled I ask that whoever is organizing the march cancel for the sake of public safety. Covid is spreading at a high rate & I don’t want any fans to unnecessarily expose themselves to infection. — Deshaun Watson (@deshaunwatson) January 18, 2021

Fans in Houston were supposed to organize Monday at Watson's Houston restaurant, Lefty's, at 11:00 a.m. local time.

On Sunday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Texans were having conversations about a potential Watson trade and what their quarterback position would look like in the future without him.

Multiple reports also indicate that Watson is upset with the Texans and would be open to a trade out of Houston, although the star quarterback does hold a no-trade clause.

The Texans went 4-12 in 2020, missing the playoffs for the first time since 2017. Watson led the league in passing yards with 4,823 and tossed 33 touchdowns compared to just seven interceptions.

Watson has played four seasons with the Texans after being selected No. 12 overall in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Clemson.