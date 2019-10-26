SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Philippe Desrosiers stopped 30 shots as the Springfield Falcons downed the Belleville Senators 5-3 on Saturday in American Hockey League action.

Jonathan Ang, Brady Keeper, Anthony Greco, Kevin Roy and Owen Tippett supplied the offence for the Falcons (5-4-0).

Christian Jaros and Morgan Klimchuk replied for the Senators (2-5-0).

Marcus Hogberg stopped 28-of-32 shots in a losing cause.