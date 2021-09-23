Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell confirmed on Thursday that the team was attempting to trade veteran outside linebacker Jamie Collins.

The 31-year-old Collins has been given permission to stay home while he awaits a move.

First-year head coach Campbell insists that the decision to move on from Collins was made solely from a football perspective.

"His attitude's been great," Campbell said. "It has nothing to do with any of that. We just felt like it was time for a reduced role and I have too much respect for him to do that and we felt like it was time for [Derrick] Barnes and [Jalen] Reeves-Maybin to play more."

Through two games this season, Collins has 10 tackles and a fumble recovery.

Collins is in his second season with the Lions and ninth in the NFL. In 14 games a year ago, he recorded 101 tackles, 1.0 sacks and an interception.

A product of Southern Miss, Collins spent the first three-plus seasons of his career with the New England Patriots with whom he won Super Bowl XLIX. In 2016, Collins was traded to the Cleveland Browns midseason and spent the next two-plus years there. He returned to the Pats as a free agent in 2019 before signing with the Lions last year.

The Lions (0-2) host the Baltimore Ravens (1-1) on Sunday.