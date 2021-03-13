The Detroit Lions are signing for New Orleans Saints tight end Josh Hill according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport notes that Hill has a relationship with new Lions head coach Dan Campbell, who was hired from the Saints earlier in the off-season.

The 30-year-old spent the last eight seasons in the Bayou but was cut last week.

He played in 14 games last season, catching eight passes for 46 yards and one touchdown.