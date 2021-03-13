47m ago
Lions signing former Saints TE Hill
The Detroit Lions are signing for New Orleans Saints tight end Josh Hill according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
TSN.ca Staff
Thomas: Newton’s contract makes no sense; he’s not a placeholder for the future
VIDEO SIGN OUT
The Detroit Lions are signing for New Orleans Saints tight end Josh Hill according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
The #Lions signed former #Saints TE Josh Hill, who has a relationship with new Detroit coach Dan Campbell from New Orleans.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2021
Rapoport notes that Hill has a relationship with new Lions head coach Dan Campbell, who was hired from the Saints earlier in the off-season.
The 30-year-old spent the last eight seasons in the Bayou but was cut last week.
He played in 14 games last season, catching eight passes for 46 yards and one touchdown.