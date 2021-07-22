2h ago
Red Wings acquire, sign breakout star Nedeljkovic
The Detroit Red Wings have acquired breakout goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic from the Carolina Hurricanes for a 2021 third-round draft pick and the rights to pending free agent goaltender Jonathan Bernier.
TSN.ca Staff
Nedeljkovic, who was arbitration-eligible as a restricted free agent this summer, signed a two-year, $6 million deal with the Red Wings shortly after the trade.
Nedeljkovic, 25, posted a 15-5-3 record this season with a .932 save percentage and a 1.90 goals-against average. He went 4-5 in the postseason with a .920 save percentage and a 2.17 GAA.
A second-round draft pick of the Hurricanes in 2014, Nedeljkovic had appeared in a total of just six NHL games prior to this season.
Bernier, 32, posted a 9-11-1 record with a .914 save percentage and a 2.99 GAA in 24 games with the Red Wings this season.
The third-round draft pick is the 94th overall pick in this year's draft, which originally belonged to the Vegas Golden Knights.