The Detroit Red Wings have acquired breakout goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic from the Carolina Hurricanes for a 2021 third-round draft pick and the rights to pending free agent goaltender Jonathan Bernier.

Nedeljkovic, who was arbitration-eligible as a restricted free agent this summer, signed a two-year, $6 million deal with the Red Wings shortly after the trade.

Nedeljkovic, 25, posted a 15-5-3 record this season with a .932 save percentage and a 1.90 goals-against average. He went 4-5 in the postseason with a .920 save percentage and a 2.17 GAA.

UPDATE: The Detroit #RedWings today acquired goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic from the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for goaltender Jonathan Bernier and Vegas’ third-round pick (94th overall) in the upcoming 2021 NHL Entry Draft. pic.twitter.com/Zx8iTvDnE9 — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) July 22, 2021

A second-round draft pick of the Hurricanes in 2014, Nedeljkovic had appeared in a total of just six NHL games prior to this season.

Bernier, 32, posted a 9-11-1 record with a .914 save percentage and a 2.99 GAA in 24 games with the Red Wings this season.

Nedeljkovic contract breakdown:

Year 1, $2.5 M

Year 2, $3.5 M https://t.co/kCu1RpGlAp — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 22, 2021

The third-round draft pick is the 94th overall pick in this year's draft, which originally belonged to the Vegas Golden Knights.