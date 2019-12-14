DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — Devon Levi (Dollard-des-Ormeaux, Que.) made 41 saves in regulation and overtime before denying all four skaters he faced in the shootout, as Canada East advanced to the gold medal game with a 2-1 semifinal win over the United States at the World Junior A Challenge.

“We know when [Devon] Levi is in our net, we are an extremely confident team," said Canada East forward Charles Tremblay. "Personally, I think he is one of the best players in this tournament, and he prepares for every game like a true professional. I think he proved to a lot of people just how good he is.”

Canada East will play for gold for the first time since 2016, where they'll face Russia in the title game on Sunday (3 p.m. ET).

Should they win, it will mark the first time Canada East has ever won this event. Their best result is a runner-up finish in 2006, 2007, 2010, 2011 and 2016.

Ryan Alexander (Toronto, Ont.) and Tremblay (Saint-Félicien, Que.) scored the only goals of the shootout, while their teammate Ryland Mosley (Arnprior, Ont.) netted the lone Canadian marker in regulation.

“Honestly, I was feeling so calm [in the shootout]. I saw [Ryan] Alexander shoot, and I was able to watch the American goalie for the first three shooters, " added Tremblay.

"So when it was my turn to shoot I knew exactly what I wanted to do. I told [assistant coach Corey Beer] exactly what move I was going to make. I was so calm but I was also confident, so I just went out there, gave 100 percent and was able to find the back of the net."

Gunnarwolfe Fontaine replied with the only goal of the game for the Americans.

American goaltender Logan Stein stopped 23-of-24 shots.

The U.S. failed to scored on five power-play opportunities, while Canada East went 1 for 3 with the man advantage.

The Americans, who won’t appear in the gold medal game for just the second time in eight years, will take on the Czech Republic for bronze on Sunday (10 a.m. ET).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 14, 2019.