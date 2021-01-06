Pound thinks support would be high for making Olympians more of a vaccine priority

Canadian lawyer and long-standing IOC member Dick Pound says he thinks there would be strong support in making Olympians more of a priority for COVID-19 vaccinations.

In a phone interview from Montreal, Pound says health-care workers should be first in line with vulnerable, high-risk individuals right behind.

After that, he thinks there would be "overwhelming support" for national initiatives where athletes could be made more of a priority to receive a vaccine so that the Summer Games could be held.

Pound notes that while it's a decision for each country, he thinks "everybody would really like there to be a worldwide success in the face of a worldwide pandemic."

He adds that for an event with 11,000 athletes and just over 200 countries, it would average out to about 50 vaccinations for each participating nation — what he calls a "rounding error" in almost every country.

The Tokyo Olympics are scheduled to begin on July 23. The Games were postponed last summer due to the pandemic.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 6, 2021.