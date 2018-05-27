Dimitrov too strong for Safwat, advances to second round

Mohamed Safwat is the first man from Egypt to play in a Grand Slam tennis tournament's main draw in 22 years — and he got very little notice that chance would come at the French Open.

Safwat got into the field as a "lucky loser," someone who failed to make it out of the qualifying rounds but is given a berth when another player withdraws. In this case, Victor Troicki pulled out Sunday because of an injured lower back.

So, the 182nd-ranked Safwat made his Grand Slam debut on Court Philippe Chatrier against No. 4-seeded Grigor Dimitrov. Not surprisingly, Dimitrov won 6-1, 6-4, 7-6 (1).

Dimitrov said he only found out he'd be playing Safwat about 20 minutes beforehand.

Safwat was cheered off the court in a rousing ovation. The last Egyptian man to play at a major tournament was Tamer El Sawy at the 1996 U.S. Open.