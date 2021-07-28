Tennis player Novak Djokovic’s Golden Slam bid is alive and well.

The top-ranked Serbian beat training partner Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain 6-3, 6-1 to reach the quarterfinals at the Tokyo Games.

Djokovic is attempting to become the first man to achieve a Golden Slam by winning all four Grand Slam tournaments and Olympic gold in the same calendar year.

He has already won the Australian and French Opens plus Wimbledon this year. So now he needs the Tokyo Games title and the U.S. Open trophy to complete the unique collection.

Djokovic is scheduled to play again later with Serbian partner Nina Stojanovic against Marcelo Melo and Luisa Stefani of Brazil in the opening round of the mixed doubles competition.

Djokovic’s quarterfinal opponent in singles will be Kei Nishikori of Japan.

Nishikori reached his third straight Olympic quarterfinal by beating Ilya Ivashka of Belarus.