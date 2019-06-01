Victoria, British Columbia— In the final group of the day alongside Zach Cabra, Doc Redman exhibited why he had one of the best collegiate careers in Clemson University history on Saturday, firing his second-consecutive 65 at Uplands Golf Club to take a two-stroke lead into the final round of the Bayview Place DCBank Open presented by Times Colonist.

Opening with six-consecutive pars, Redman made eagle on hole No. 7 for the second-straight day and backed it up with a birdie on the next hole to grab hold of a lead he wouldn’t relinquish the rest of the day, making three more birdies on the back.

“I felt comfortable all day and knew if I stayed patient and gave myself chances that they’d drop and I’d be in a good position,” said the 21-year old, who leads heading into the final round for the first time as a professional. “I’m pretty comfortable. I won’t treat it any differently than any other round. There’s more perceived pressure, but I’m always just going to go play the best I can and hopefully it’s good enough.”

Playing in front of a large Victoria crowd on Saturday, Redman is excited for much of the same on Sunday.

“I love playing with crowds, I think that’s when I play my best and it really feels like something is going on and you’re playing for something,” said Redman. “to have people come out today and watch us, especially with Jimmy (Jones) in the group in front of us, we had some people which was awesome and they were very supportive of both of us, which was great.”

Redman has a decorated amateur resume. Following a win at the 2017 U.S. Amateur, which included a 60-foot eagle make on hole. No. 35 of the 36-hole match to push it to the final hole, and then a birdie on the final hole to set up a playoff which he went on to win, Redman represented team U.S.A on the victorious Walker Cup team.

Needless to say, the Raleigh, North Carolina native will be walking into the final round with some extra jump in his step.

“I have a lot of confidence after last week, and here so far,” said Redman, who placed T19 last week at the Canada Life Open. “No matter what happens tomorrow, I’ll have a lot of confidence going into the rest of the year, and if I continue to play well, I’ll be close to the lead (on the Order of Merit).”

Redman’s closest-chaser is Paul Barjon, winner of the 2017 Canada Life Championship, who posted a third-round 63 and trails by two strokes, at 14-under.

Evan Holmes has his eye on the Canada Life Canadian Player of the Week Award. Posting a third-round 65, the Calgary, Alberta native is T10 and one-stroke ahead of Taylor Pendrith.