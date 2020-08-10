DORTMUND, Germany — England winger Jadon Sancho will stay with Borussia Dortmund for the upcoming season amid reported interest from Manchester United, club sporting director Michael Zorc said on Monday.

Dortmund "plan on having Jadon Sancho in our team this season, the decision is final. I think that answers all our questions,” Zorc said at a training session.

"Last summer we adjusted Jadon's salary to match the development of his performances. So in context, we had already extended his contract until 2023 back then."

Sancho has been heavily linked with United in the off-season after the club qualified for next season's Champions League. Sancho joined Dortmund from Manchester City in 2017.

