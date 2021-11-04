LA Galaxy midfielder Jonathan Dos Santos (LA Galaxy). Chivas midfielder Uriel Antuna and injured Chivas forward Alexis Vega were left off Mexico’s roster for next week’s World Cup qualifier against the United States.

Chivas midfielders Roberto Alvarado and Jesús Ricardo Angulo were included on the-26 man roster announced Thursday by coach Gerardo Martino after playing in last week’s 3-2 exhibition defeat to Ecuador in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Vega left the Oct. 13 qualifier at El Salvador in the 20th minute with an ankle injury and has not played since.

Tijuana’s Jonathan Orozco, the No. 4 goalkeeper, also was dropped.

Defender Nestor Araujo is on the roster but is suspended for the match against the U.S. after receiving two yellow cards during the 2-0 win over El Salvador.

Mexico plays the U.S. on Nov. 12 at Cincinnati and faces Canada four days later at Edmonton, Alberta.

El Tri leads the eight-nation finals of North and Central American and Caribbean region with 14 points, followed by the U.S. with 11, Canada with 10 and Panama with eight. The top three teams qualify and fourth place advances to a playoff.

The roster:

Goalkeepers: Rodolfo Cota (León), Guillermo Ochoa (América), Alfredo Talavera (Pumas)

Defenders: Néstor Araujo (Celta, Spain), Julio César Domínguez (Cruz Azul), Jesús Gallardo (Monterrey), César Montes (Monterrey), Héctor Moreno (Monterrey), Luis Rodríguez (Pumas), Osvaldo Rodríguez (León), Jorge Sánchez (América), Johan Vásquez (Genoa, Italy)

Midfielders: Edson Álvarez (Ajax), Roberto Alvarado (Cruz Azul), Jesús Ricardo Angulo (Chivas), Sebastián Córdova (América), Andrés Guardado (Betis, Spain), Héctor Herrera (Atlético Madrid, Spain), Orbelín Pineda (Cruz Azul), Carlos Rodríguez (Monterrey), Luis Romo (Cruz Azul)

Forwards: Jesús Corona (Porto, Portugal), Rogelio Funes Mori (Monterrey), Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton, England), Hirving Lozano (Napoli, Italy), Henry Martín (América)

