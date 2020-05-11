Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, says the novel coronavirus will "make the decision for us" when it comes to whether or not the 2020 NFL season starts on time in September.

Speaking to Peter King of NBCSports.com, Fauci, who is one of one the most notable faces on the White House COVID-19 task force, says if the season was scheduled to start today, there would be no way they'd be able to play given the current high level of infection in the United States.

Currently America has 1.37 million confirmed cases and 80,645 deaths as some states across the country begin to open up their economies.

But unlike other professional leagues such as the NHL, NBA and MLB, who are all experiencing delays and possible cancellations of their seasons, the NFL has time on its side with the opening game between the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans not slated until Sept. 10.

Fauci says the NFL and the rest of the United States have to prepare and expect a second wave of the virus coming the fall.

"It is so transmissible, and it is so widespread throughout the world, that even if our infections get well controlled and go down dramatically during the summer, there is virtually no chance it will be eradicated," he said.

Still, the 79-year-old believes there's a chance the NFL can get going by September in empty stadiums and didn't rule out the possibility of partly-filled stadiums at some point when the risk becomes low.

“I think it’s feasible that negative testing players could play to an empty stadium. Is it guaranteed? No way," Fauci said. "There will be virus out there and you will know your players are negative at the time they step onto the field. You’re not endangering . . . Also, if the virus is so low that even in the general community the risk is low, then I could see filling a third of the stadium or half the stadium so people could be six feet apart. I mean, that’s something that is again feasible depending on the level of infection."

As for possible virus transmission during games, Fauci says sweat won't do it, but the risk is still extremely high if there's an infected player on the field.

"Sweat as such won’t transmit it. But if people are in such close contact as football players are on every single play, then that’s the perfect set up for spreading," Fauci explained.

To prevent players being infected on the field, Fauci says players needed to be tested numerous times a week, ideally Saturday night and Sunday morning before a Sunday game.

“If you really want to be in a situation where you want to be absolutely certain, you’d test all the players before the game. And you say, Those who are infected: Sorry, you’re sidelined. Those who are free: Get in there and play,” Fauci told NBCSports.com.

At the end of the day, Fauci says it will be COVID-19 and how society reacts to the deadly virus that will determine professional football and the 2020 season.

“Now, even if the virus goes down dramatically in June and July and August, as the virus starts returning in the fall, it would be in my mind, shame on us if we don’t have in place all of the mechanisms to prevent it from blowing up again," said Fauci.

Fauci is currently in self-quarantine after coming into contact with a staff member who had the novel virus.