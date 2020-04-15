How different would sports be without fans?

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the United States’ top infectious diseases expert, said on Wednesday there is a way of resuming sports in the summer, as long as no fans are in the stadiums.

"There’s a way of doing that," Fauci told Peter Hamby on Snapchat when asked about an abbreviated baseball season and the start of a football season. "Nobody comes to the stadium. Put [the players] in big hotels, wherever you want to play, keep them well surveilled."

"Have them tested every single week and make sure they don’t wind up infecting each other or their family, and just let them play the season out."

More details to come.