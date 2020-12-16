Is there any NFL team that can contain the Chiefs for a full four quarters?

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees was officially designated to return to practice according to the Saints' injury report.

#Saints QB Drew Brees (lung/many ribs) was officially designed to return to practice, per the wire. A big-time and positive step toward returning potentially as early as Sunday vs. the #Chiefs. @nick_underhill had reported this. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 16, 2020

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports this is a big-time and positive step toward returning potentially as early as Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Brees has not played since Week 10 after sustaining multiple broken ribs in a game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Prior to the injury, the 41-year-old led the Saints to a 7-2 record and was leading the NFL with a completion percentage of 73.5. He has also tossed 18 touchdown passes compared to just three interceptions.

Following their tilt with Patrick Mahomes and Co., New Orleans will be back in action against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 16.