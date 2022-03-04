Regular-season finales abound across TSN on Saturday as teams jockey for position ahead of conference tournaments, but the biggest game of the day comes at 6pm et/3pm pt as Mike Krzyzewski coaches Duke for one final time in front of home fans at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Here's a look at the full slate of action.

Virginia vs. Louisville, Noon et/9am pt (TSN1/3) – As things stand heading into conference tournaments and Selection Sunday, the ACC is set to have the fewest number of entrants in March Madness among Power 5 conferences. Barring an unlikely conference championship, Louisville will not be among the teams that will represent the ACC at the NCAA Tournament. In a season of upheaval that saw head coach Chris Mack fired at the end of January, the Cardinals won’t be sorry to see this season end. Tony Bennett’s Virginia is still kicking, though. Currently 11-8 in conference play (17-12 overall), the Hoos’ Tournament hopes are slim and nobody is under any notion otherwise. But a win in their regular-season finale against the Cards could set the tone for the ACC Tournament, which is set to tip off on Wednesday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The Cavaliers are in a position that isn’t much different than the one the Cardinals find themselves in. An at-large Tournament bid seems highly unlikely at this juncture, so winning the ACC Tournament for the third time in the past nine years might be the only path forward. In their previous meeting this year, the Hoos were 64-52 victors in Charlottesville on Jan. 24, only two days before Mack was dismissed.

--

No. 14 Arkansas vs. No. 13 Tennessee, Noon et/9am pt (TSN2) – Two teams with designs on not only the SEC title, but the big prize itself meet in their regular-season finale when the Arkansas Razorbacks visit the Tennessee Volunteers at the Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville. Neither team will be looking ahead to the SEC Tournament that begins on Tuesday in Tampa because Saturday’s game holds a great deal of significance in seeding for the tournament. The Hogs and Vols enter the game in third and fourth place in the SEC, respectively. With identical 13-4 conference marks – even with second-place Kentucky and one game back of Auburn (14-3) – top spot in the conference tournament is still very much in play for both teams, but they’ll need help. As it stands, both the Hogs and Vols can be seeded anywhere from No. 1 to No. 4. The Tigers have the easiest path to the top seed, simply needing to defeat South Carolina on Saturday. But a Tigers loss, coupled with a victory from either Arkansas or Tennessee on Saturday, would give the Hogs or Vols the top seed by virtue of both holding a tiebreaker over Auburn. The loser on Saturday can finish no higher than third and would finish fourth should the Wildcats defeat Florida, also on Saturday. There is comfort in knowing that a top-four spot is assured for both teams. The top four teams enter the SEC Tournament at the quarterfinal stage, meaning that after Saturday’s game, both the Vols and Hogs are off until March 11. After losing their first three conference games of the season, Eric Musselman’s Hogs head into Saturday red-hot, having won 13 of their last 15 and five straight including wins over the Vols and Wildcats. The teams last met on Feb. 19 in Fayetteville in a low-scoring affair with Arkansas emerging as 58-48 victors.

--

No. 8 Purdue vs. Indiana, 2pm et/11am pt (TSN2) – Mike Woodson’s Indiana team heads into their regular-season finale still reeling from the wild finish to Wednesday night’s game with Rutgers. With only 10 seconds left, Parker Stewart hit from three to even the game at 63-63. There would be no overtime, though, because with just 2.1 seconds remaining on the clock, Ron Harper Jr. hit a pull-up three to give the Scarlet Knights a 66-63 win. It’s a pain that Indiana’s opponents know all too well. On Dec. 9, when the Boilermakers were the No. 1 team in the country, Harper Jr. hit a buzzer beater from three to give Rutgers a 70-68 win in West Lafayette, IN. While both teams can bond over their mutual dislike of Ron Harper Jr. after the game, Saturday’s game is still a meaningful one for Purdue. A win for Matt Painter’s Boilermakers (13-6 in conference play), coupled with an Illinois loss to Iowa, will clinch the second seed in the Big Ten Tournament that is scheduled for Indianapolis and begins on Wednesday. A loss would leave the Boilermakers at No. 3 behind both Wisconsin and Illinois. The Hoosiers’ path in the Big Ten Tournament is more perilous, but set in stone. Currently at 9-10 in B1G play, Indiana will be the No. 9 seed by virtue of Penn State's loss on Thursday night to the Illini. While the Boilermakers will be off until Friday’s quarterfinals, the Hoosiers will begin their Big Ten Tournament on Thursday in the second round. At 18-11 overall, the chances for an at-large berth aren’t very good for the Hoosiers. A very strong conference tournament, if not a Big Ten title, is necessary for Indiana to reach March Madness. A win over a very good Purdue team that has designs on a national title would go a long way to state their intent for next week’s tournament.

--

North Carolina vs. No. 4 Duke, 6pm et/3pm pt (TSN.ca/TSN App) – It’s a day that was inevitable, but one that seemed like it would never actually come. On Saturday night at a sold-out Cameron Indoor Stadium, Mike Krzyzewski will coach his beloved Duke Blue Devils at home for the final time as his illustrious 42-year tenure at the school comes to an end. And there is no better opponent for Saturday night’s game than the archrival North Carolina Tar Heels. As many as 80 of Krzyzewski’s former charges are expected to return to their alma mater on Saturday night to witness Coach K’s final home game and it’s a night that is sure to get emotional…but maybe not for the notoriously stoic Krzyzewski, himself. The broadcast for such an historic game will be befitting of one. Pregame coverage will begin at 4:30pm et/1:30pm pt with the ACC Network’s Nothing But Net panel show hosted by Kelsey Riggs and featuring Joel Berry, Luke Hancock and former Blue Devil Carlos Boozer. The panel will also anchor the halftime show, as well as an hour-long postgame show featuring interviews and guests. The show will be onsite, just outside of Cameron. Alternate coverage of the game will also be offered with the Coach K Curtain Call featuring Wes Durham, Mark Packer and Debbie Antonelli, who will have commentary, interviews and special guests throughout the game. There is the matter of the game itself. Duke, at 16-3 in conference play, has already clinched the top seed in the ACC Tournament that will get underway next week in Brooklyn. As the No. 1, Duke will not enter the tournament until the quarterfinal stage. The Tar Heels will join them there, but where exactly UNC is seeded has yet to be determined. Hubert Davis’s team is currently tied with Notre Dame at 14-5 in conference play. The Irish finish their season on Saturday at home to Pitt (6-13). Notre Dame would clinch the second seed with a victory. The Heels would finish second with a win over Duke and an Irish loss. North Carolina can finish as low as No. 4 should they lose to Duke and Miami (13-6) defeats Syracuse (9-10) in their finale by virtue of UNC’s January loss to the Hurricanes. Aside from the practical matters for UNC, there is also the matter of pride. North Carolina would like nothing more than to rain on Coach K’s parade one final time and avenge the 87-67 drubbing by the Blue Devils on Feb. 5 in Chapel Hill. With a Tournament berth appearing to be improbable, Saturday’s game could be UNC’s biggest remaining game in 2022.

--

No. 16 Southern California vs. No. 17 UCLA, 10pm et/7pm et (TSN5) – Two Pac-12 bluebloods close out their regular season in a game with conference tournament implications at the forefront. Neither the Trojans, nor the Bruins can catch Arizona. At 16-2 in conference play, the No. 2 Wildcats have locked up the top seed in the Pac-12 Tournament that is set to get underway on Wednesday at Las Vegas’s T-Mobile Arena. But the No. 2 spot is very much in play and is currently held by USC. A win by the Trojans will cinch up that spot and the Bruins will have to settle for the No. 3. The opposite scenario occurs with a UCLA win – the Bruins take No. 2 and the Trojans finish at No. 3. Like with the rest of the Power 5 conference tournaments, the top-four seeds don’t enter the action until the quarterfinals, so both USC and UCLA will be off until Thursday after Saturday’s game. If Saturday’s game is anything like the first meeting between the two teams this season, then we’re in for a tight affair. At the Galen Center on Feb. 12, the Trojans eked out a 67-64 victory. Drew Peterson led the way for USC with 27 points. Tyger Campbell also had 27 points in the loss for the Bruins.

--

OTHER ACTION ON TSN ON SATURDAY

- North Carolina State vs. Florida State, 2pm et/11am pt (TSN.ca/TSN App)

- No. 21 Texas vs. No. 6 Kansas, 4pm et/1pm pt (TSN.ca/TSN App)

- Virginia Commonwealth vs. St. Louis, 4pm et/1pm pt (TSN.ca/TSN App)

- Iowa State vs. No. 3 Baylor, 6pm et/3pm pt (TSN.ca/TSN App)

- Ohio Valley Conference final, 8:30pm et/5:30pm pt (TSN2)

- West Coast Conference quarterfinals, 10:30pm et/7:30pm pt (TSN2)