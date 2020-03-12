Duke is likely pulling out of the NCAA Tournament.

The school announced on Twitter Thursday afternoon they are suspending activities indefinitely.

"During this unpredictable time, Duke Athletics fully supports all measures to protect the health and welfare of the Duke family and beyond. While we understand this may be daunting to many, please know that this decision is entirely in the best interest of all student-athletics, coaches, staff and fans.

But they weren't the only big-name school.

"Our highest priority at Kansas Athletics is to ensure the safety and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches and staff. Based on the recommendations of our medical professionals, we have cancelled all athletic travel indefinitely. In addition, all home and away athletics events have been suspended indefinitely. We will continue to monitor the situation and determine the next appropriate steps based on advice from our medical team."