Duke men’s basketball team announced Thursday it will not play anymore nonconference basketball games this season.

Duke said they made the decision "out of an abundance of caution due to the COVID-19 pandemic and to allow the Blue Devils’ student-athletes time over the holidays to spend with their families."

Duke will now no longer play Gardner-Webb on December 19 and won’t reschedule previously postponed games against Elon and Charleston Southern.

"This is the best decision we could make as a program, in making sure that we are doing the right thing for our players," Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski said. "This will also allow our team to have time over the holidays to safely enjoy with their families. These kids need to be with their families, at least for a little bit. So we will play the Notre Dame game on Dec. 16, and then allow our team four or five days at home before returning here to prepare for the remainder of our ACC schedule, and hopefully get to play all of them. These kids go through so much, and we need to take care of them."

Duke is 2-2 on the season.

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats responded to Duke’s decision and Krzyzweski’s quotes.

"Do you think if Coach K hadn't lost his two nonconference games at home that he would still be saying that?" Oats said at a news conference.