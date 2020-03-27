Lalji: Start of CFL season is the focus right now, but there's a firm end date

Duron Carter took to Twitter Friday to respond to Saskatchewan Roughriders head coach Craig Dickenson, who questioned his love for the game of football on CKRM podcast 'Growing the Game with Ballsy.'

Must be a slow news day," Carter tweeted in response to the report. "For the 'love of the game' I put up with people challenging my character. I don't envy other people's talents. I don't wish I had someone else's talents. I hope I wouldn't have put 22 of my 29 years into nothing. Love? There is no love in football!!"

Carter was responding to comments made by Dickenson on a CKRM podcast.

“(Carter's) got an extreme amount of talent, but if you don’t really, really love football ... that’s the one thing about football, you can’t kind of like football. If you don’t love football eventually you’ll just find other things to do because it’s not easy pushing your body through the pain and the injuries and the training that you've got to do to be a football player.”

Carter spent a season and a half with the Roughriders in 2017 and 2018. He finished the 2017 campaign with 73 receptions for 1,043 yards and eight touchdowns. The wide receiver also spent time as a defensive back while with the Roughriders.

Carter, 29, spent last season with the BC Lions, recording 67 receptions for 614 yards and three touchdowns.