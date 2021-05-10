World No. 1 Dustin Johnson will not be teeing it up at this week's AT&T Byron Nelson.

The world no. 1 golfer withdrew from the event on Monday, citing knee discomfort.

"It is with deepest regret that I must withdraw from this week's AT&T Byron Nelson," Johnson said in a statement. "Unfortunately, the knee discomfort I occasionally experience has returned and after consultation with my team and trainers, I feel it is best that I remain at home and focus on my rehabilitation work. I am not pleased about this situation, as I was really looking forward to playing this week."

The decision comes ahead of the PGA Championship, which will be contested the week after the Byron Nelson at Kiawah Island Golf Resort.

Johnson wasn't in the field for last week's Wells Fargo Championship, but placed T48 just two weeks ago at the Valspar Championship.

After winning the Tour Championship in 2020, Johnson has struggled to find his game in 2021 and has finished T48 or worse in four of his last five stroke-play events.

Johnson also withdrew from the Valero Texas Open one week before missing the cut at the 2021 Masters.