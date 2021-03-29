There won't be one last tune-up before Dustin Johnson defends his Masters title.

The PGA confirmed on Monday that the World No. 1 has withdrawn from this weekend's Valero Texas Open, the final Tour stop before his return to Augusta.

Dustin Johnson is a WD from the Valero Texas Open and replaced in the field by Ryan Brehm.@PGATOUR | @valerotxopen — PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) March 29, 2021

The 36-year-old Johnson went 1-1-1 at last weekend's WGC-Match Play.

In his last stroke-play event, he finished tied for 48th and 13 strokes behind victor Justin Thomas at The PLAYERS Championship earlier this month in Florida.

Johnson is looking to become the first person since Tiger Woods in 2002 to successfully defend his Green Jacket and only the fourth person to ever win-to-back Masters titles after Woods, Nick Faldo and Jack Nicklaus.

The Masters is set to tee off on Apr. 8