Arjen Robben has called time on his illustrious career.

The 35-year-old former Netherlands winger announced his retirement on Thursday following a 19-year pro career in which he won 28 trophies in four countries.

"I have decided to put an end to my career as a professional football player," Robben said in a statement. “It is without doubt the most difficult decision I have had to make in my career. A decision in which 'heart' and 'mind' collided. The love for the game gives you the conviction that you can still handle the whole world, as opposed to the reality that not everything works the way you want and you are no longer the 16-year-old boy who had no idea what an injury meant."

Robben left Bayern Munich at the end of the Bundesliga season after 10 years and had considered continuing on playing, but did not find a club for his liking.

A native of Bedum, Robben made his senior debut in 2000 with hometown Eridivisie side Gronigen. He was quickly scooped up by PSV two seasons later with whom he won the league title in 2003, the same year in which he was named Dutch Footballer of the Year.

After two seasons with PSV, Robben moved to England with Chelsea. Quickly establishing himself as a force in the Premier League, Robben's Blues won back-to-back titles and he was named to the 2004-2005 PFA Team of the Year. Before he left Chelsea, Robben would win two League Cups and the 2007 FA Cup.

Robben made a £24 million move to Real Madrid in the summer of 2007. His time at the Bernabeu was brief, but Robben captured the 2007-2008 La Liga crown, as well as the 2008 Spanish Super Cup.

His move to Bayern in 2009 started the greatest period of success in his career. In his decade with the club, Robben won eight Bundesliga titles, five German Super Cups, five DFB Pokals and the 2013 Champions League title.

Internationally, Robben was capped 96 times by the Oranje, appearing at three World Cups and three Euros before retiring from international football following the Netherlands' failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

Robben insists that his retirement isn't because of his health.

"At the moment I am fit and healthy and as a fan of many other sports I want to keep it that way for the future," Robben said. "So I will definitely stop, but it is good that way."

Robben ends his career with 606 senior appearances and 2010 goals.