Garand to start for Canada vs. Czechia

Button on McTavish: 'He finds a way to get things done'

Dylan Garand will get the start in net for Canada to open the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship, head coach Dave Cameron announced on Saturday.

"He's earned it." Cameron told reporters.

When asked if Garand was the No.1 goalie for the tournament, Cameron had this to say: "We’ll go game by game with that. Generally, guys don’t get benched for [good] play. He’s got the net and he's going to want to keep it."

Garand stopped 14 of 15 shots he faced in Thursday's pre-tournament game against Russia.

Sebastian Cossa replaced Garand halfway through the contest and allowed three goals on 11 shots.

Garand, 19, has a 1.85 goals-against average this season in the WHL with the Kamloops Blazers.

In 19 games, he has a 15-4 record with a .932 save percentage.

Last year, he made one appearance in the WJC tournament for Canada, allowing one goal on six shots in the opening game against Germany.