The Philadelphia Eagles have acquired running back Jordan Howard from the Chicago Bears in exchange for the rights to a 2020 draft pick, the Eagles announced Thursday.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the pick in the trade is a sixth-rounder that can potentially become a fifth-rounder.

The 24-year-old Howard served as the Bears starting running back the past three seasons, after being drafted by the team in the fifth round (150th overall) of the 2016 draft.

After recording 1000-yard rushing campaigns during his first seasons in the league, Howard fell just shy of the mark in 2018 with 935 yards. For 2016 campaign, Howard was named a Pro Bowler.

Over his three-year career, he has amassed 3370 yards rushing and 24 touchdowns on the ground with 4.3 yards per attempt average.