When Team Canada has called, Jordan Eberle has answered and when his nation’s team has needed him the most, he’s been there to finish the job.

In 2009, Canada was five seconds away from seeing their World Junior Championship gold medal streak end at four at the hands of a semifinal loss to Russia, when Eberle intervened. He picked up a loose puck in the slot and flipped it into the net to tie the score at five and send the game into overtime.

"You look at that goal and there's definitely 100 things that had to happen," Eberle said the following summer. "I was the lucky one to finish it off."

Eberle also scored in the shootout as Canada won and advanced to the gold medal game where they captured their fifth consecutive title.

The Regina native finished the tournament with six goals and seven assists in helping complete the Canadian drive for five.

Eberle would return for the 2010 World Juniors which were held in Saskatoon and his hometown of Regina and put up stellar numbers once again, this time eight goals and five assists, on his way to being named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player.

He even sprinkled a little more of that magic, this time in the gold medal game, as Canada trailed Team USA 5-3 with less than three minutes left before he fired home two straight goals to force the championship game into overtime.

Unfortunately, it would be American John Carlson that would have the final say, as the U.S. captured the gold medal in overtime.

Eberle has also played at the World Hockey Championship five times for Canada, including a five goal, eight assist output at the 2015 tournament where he was part of a gold medal winning effort.

One of his biggest contributions in the tournament was a two-goal performance, including the third period winner, against France during the round-robin portion of the event.

"It seems like every year there's a game where you're in a real fight to get the puck in the net," Eberle said after the victory.

In his five trips to the World Hockey Championship, Eberle has played in 37 games and scored 14 goals with 20 assists.

The 27-year-old will be joined on the 2018 Canadian World Championship roster by Islanders teammates Mathew Barzal, Anthony Beauvillier, Ryan Pulock, and Josh Bailey