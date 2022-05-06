It was a coming and going for former Ohio State quarterbacks with the Edmonton Elks on Friday.

The team announced the signing of Cardale Jones and to make room for him on the roster, J.T. Barrett was added to the retired list.

Jones, 29, helped lead the Buckeyes to the 2015 College Football Playoffs title after an injury to Barrett. He was a fourth-round pick of the Buffalo Bills in 2016 and appeared in the final game of the season for the Bills that year.

The native of Cleveland would go to spent time on the practice rosters of the Los Angeles Chargers and Seattle Seahawks.

Jones started five games for the DC Defenders of the XFL in 2020.

Barrett, 27, had signed with the Elks in January. Undrafted, he had previously spent time on the practice rosters of the New Orleans Saints, Seahawks and Pittsburgh Steelers.

CFL training camps officially open on May 15.