The Edmonton Elks have signed defensive lineman Chris Casher.

The 27-year-old from Mobile, Alabama last played with the Calgary Stampeders in 2019 where he recorded 34 defensive tackles, seven sacks and one forced fumble over 16 games.

Casher signed with the BC Lions prior to the 2020 season, but didn't see any action due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2-4 Elks are in Ottawa on Tuesday night to battle the 1-5 Redblacks.