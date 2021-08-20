The Edmonton Elks announced Friday that the team has relieved Chris Rippon of his duties as special teams co-ordinator.

The news comes one day after Edmonton's 21-16 win over the B.C. Lions in Vancouver. The team added that further details on Rippon’s replacement will be provided when available.

Rippon joined the Elks’ coaching staff as assistant to head coach Jaime Elizondo and special teams assistant on April 7. He was promoted to special teams co-ordinator on June 22, following the departure of former special teams co-ordinator AJ Gass due to personal reasons.

