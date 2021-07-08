Edmonton Elks offensive lineman Colin Kelly will miss the start of the 2021 CFL season after tearing a pectoral muscle while training, the team announced on Thursday.

Per the Elks, Kelly will undergo surgery on Friday, July 9, with an expected recovery time of approximately three to five months.

Kelly, who has five years of CFL experience, has spent the past three seasons with the Elks. The Longview, Wash., native played two seasons with the Ottawa Redblacks prior to joining Edmonton. He has 74 career appearances between the Elks and Redblacks.

The Elks, and the other teams in the CFL, open training camp for the 2021 season on Saturday and Edmonton plays its first game of the season on Saturday, Aug. 7, at home against the Redblacks.