What are the chances the CFL will be able to re-schedule Argos-Elks?

Canadian Football League commissioner Randy Ambrosie told TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor Tuesday that two more positive COVID-19 cases have emerged within the Edmonton Elks, bringing the team's total to 11.

Five players tested positive on Sunday and an additional four cases of COVID-19 were identified on Monday.

Elks players and staff are isolating and the team's practice facility has been shut down for seven days, team president and chief executive officer Chris Presson said on Monday.

Thursday's Week 4 opener between the Elks and Toronto Argonauts was postponed late Sunday night after the initial positive tests were discovered.

Meanwhile, Edmonton's Week 3 opponent, the BC Lions, have returned negative tests so far. The CFL said Sunday it would be keeping close tabs on the team as they get set to play the Redblacks in Ottawa on Saturday.