The Edmonton Elks have multiple positive COVID-19 test results and their Week 4 opener against the Toronto Argonauts is "very much in jeopardy of being postponed," according to TSN's Farhan Lalji.

The Elks cancelled their practice on Sunday morning.

Lalji reports Edmonton's Week 3 opponent from last Thursday, the BC Lions, had all their tests come back negative as of Saturday.

The Elks won the game 21-16 behind 127 yards on the ground from James Wilder Jr. and 148 yards receiving from Greg Ellingson.

The Lions are scheduled to face the Redblacks in Ottawa next Saturday.